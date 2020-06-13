Albert Cletus Adams (Died: June 12, 2020) Jun 13, 2020 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albert Cletus Adams, age 89, of Greeneville died Friday, June 12, 2020 at his home. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Body Found In Vehicle Sunday Morning Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Man Dies After Hanging Self In Jail Naked Woman, Man Charged With Drug Counts Hammonds Steps Down As Greeneville Football Coach Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.