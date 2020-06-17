Albert G. Bessert, 69, passed away Friday in Chuckey.
Albert was born Feb. 9, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois to Clarence and Pearl (Thomas) Bessert.
Albert served 6 years in the Army Reserves. Afterwards, he had opportunity to work for Caterpillar in Joliet, Illinois, and spent 30 years retiring in August 2002.
Albert enjoyed gardening, fishing, bird watching and researching the family genealogy. He was an amazing jack-of-all trades, and will be remembered for his ability to fix anything.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents; one sister: Gloria (Donald) Zanella; and a brother: Donald Brown Jr.
He is survived by his children: Jenniffer (Tom) Shepherd and Nathan (Vidya) Bessert; grandchildren: Justin, Alana and Alexandria; sisters: Donna (Gary) Van Hoesen and Ferrell (Ralph) Stewart; a brother: Bruce (Mary) Bessert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held with Pastor Gary Hall officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
