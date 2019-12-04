Albert H. Moles, 89, was born July 31, 1930, in Washington County, and passed away Sunday at his home.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Mr. Moles was a retired farmer.
He is survived by his stepdaughter: Brenda (John) Myers; stepson: Steve Reed; stepgrandchildren: Rose Greene, Crystal Myers and Wesley Reed; two sisters: Ruth Bulla and Wilma Pates; two brothers: Rex and Betty Moles and Larry and Jackie Moles; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and a special niece: Doris McAmis.
Albert was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Turnmire Moles; and his parents: Harold and Callie Moore Moles.
There will be a private family graveside service at Milburton Cemetery with Vivian Franklin officiating.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family expressed a special thanks to his caregivers, Geraldine Weems, Linda Long, Ruth Ann Price, Sharon Jones, Homestead and hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Milburton Cemetery, 1915 Milburton Road, Limestone, TN 37681.
