Albert M. Groseibl, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday afternoon at the age of 95.
Albert was a native of New Jersey and a resident for the last 35 years of Greeneville.
He married to the love of his life, June (Sarvis) Groseibl, who preceded him death in 2004. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Susan Hillyer in 2018.
He was retired from New Jersey Bell Telephone Co. and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy of World War II having served on a destroyer escort in the Pacific Theater.
He was a member of Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Albert is survived by his son: Ronald Groseibl and his fiancée, Leslie Larsen; and his daughter: Linda Chambers; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Military graveside services will be Monday at 11 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
The Greene County Honor Guard and the U.S. Navy honor team will convey military honors.