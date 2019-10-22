Albert Wallace Cowan Jr., 79, of Greeneville TN, died Saturday at Ballad Hospital in Greeneville surrounded by his family.
He was born Nov. 4, 1939, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, to the late Dr. Albert W. Cowan Sr., and Frances Faust Cowan, both of Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia.
He is survived by his wife, Deborah Little Cowan, of Kingsport, whom he married Oct. 2, 1971.
Mr. Cowan was of the Presbyterian tradition.
Mr. Cowan’s early schooling was in Middlesboro and graduating high school at Bristol Tennessee High School, class of 1958. He graduated from Davidson College in 1962.
He served in the U.S. Army as 1st Lieutenant and was stationed in Germany.
Mr. Cowan was employed for 28 years by the E.I. DuPont de Nemours Co. working in the Brevard, North Carolina, x-ray facility and in their Charlotte Regional Procurement office. After retiring he worked for Goulston Technologies of Monroe, North Carolina as their procurement and materials manager retiring again in 2000.
He and his wife lived 31 years in Charlotte, North Carolina. While there, he was active in youth programs especially the Boy Scouts of America, serving as scoutmaster of Troop 133 for 7 years and in other various capacities. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hiking and gardening.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years: Deborah; his two children: Michael Stewart Cowan and his wife, Michelle, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Allison Cowan Ham and her husband, Marcus, of Raleigh North Carolina; his sister: Carol Kussmaul, of Cary, North Carolina; his brother: Dr. John Cowan and his wife, Margaret Cowan, of Bristol; his three grandchildren: Zoey and Skylar Ham, and Harrison Cowan; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
A memorial service will be Nov. 9 from 1-3 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in Greenville.
A final disposition of his remains will be held privately by his family at a later date in the Glenwood Cemetery, Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the Cowan Education Fund with the Middlesboro First Presbyterian Church, Middlesboro, Kentucky, and the Cancer Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.