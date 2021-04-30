Alberta Ruth “Cricket” Gilland, 78, of Greeneville, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Greeneville Community East Hospital. She was of the Christian faith. She loved her children, grandchildren, family and friends.
She is survived by 5 children: J.W. Lamb (Beth), Jeff Lamb (Yvette), Judy Waycaster, Angie Pander (Ron), James “Jimmy” Lusk (Heather); 19 grandchildren; 11 grandchildren; 2 brothers: James Amos (JoAnn), and Gary Amos; special friends: Paul & Kathy Hampton; special niece: Michelle “Sissy” Amos; several other nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son: Michael Lamb; parents: John Amos, Lola & Jay Breeden; sister: Betty Fannon.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown from 6-8PM. The funeral will be on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 4PM at Jeffers Funeral Services Chapel Downtown with the Rev. Buster Shelton officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hebron Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Josh Morgan, Jessie Bombailey, James Bombailey, Joe Lamb, Ricky Lamb, Derek Goins, and Adam Goins.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.