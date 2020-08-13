Aldon Hubert Myers, 83, passed away Tuesday peacefully at home.
The family was blessed to have him as their daddy, papaw, brother and friend.
He will be remembered, for his love for playing baseball, basketball and “coon” hunting, and following Jeremy playing baseball and Josh racing.
Aldon loved singing at Victory Church of God until his health declined. Then he found peace listening to Bill Gaither Homecoming videos.
He was preceded in death by the only woman he ever loved three months shy of 55 years: Marlene Renner Myers; his daddy and mother: Hubert and Virgie Myers; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Haskell and Sybyl Renner; an infant sister; a brother: Roger Myers; a sister-in-law: Nancy Myers; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: James Lee and Elsie Renner, Harvey and Jean Renner, Herbie Waddell and Delbert Bowers.
He is survived by his daughter: Tammy; two grandsons that he loved and was so proud of: Jeremy Shepherd and fiancée, Kelly Dobson, and Josh and Dara Myers; three great-grandchildren: Kingston and Cassel Shepherd, and Atlas Myers; a host of friends: Jack Neas, Johnny Birdwell, Buford Neas, and Jim and Pat Bailey; his caregivers who he loved: Kim Waddell, Ashley and Kella Shipley; Tyberius Shipley whom he loved as a grandson; and Megan Copas.
There will be no formal visitation. Those who wish can go by Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home and sign the register book.
Graveside services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jim Fillers and the Rev. Willis Bowers officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the graveside.
Pallbearers will be grandsons: Jeremy Shepherd, Josh Myers, Kingston Shepherd, and nephews: Matt, Travis, Daniel, Tim and Brian Myers.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriner’s Childrens Hospital, Houston Donor Development Office, 6977 Main St., Houston, TX 77030. Their daddy worried about sick little children.
The family expressed wishes to thank Amedysis Hospice, Dr. Robert Mosca, Becca Gosnell, all his friends at Atchley Drug Store, and caregivers: Tina Riddle, Paula Morrison and Jackie Norton.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.