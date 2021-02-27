Alice Austin Tucker passed away Wednesday.
Alice is the daughter of Frances Phillips Austin and J.C. Austin.
Alice had a heart as big as the sky and loved everyone she met. She had many, many, friends that loved her dearly.
She dedicated her life to the service industry and giving to others. She will be greatly missed.
Alice had an unwavering faith in God and never doubted Him. She has now received her ultimate healing.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents and several aunts, uncles and cousins that she loved.
She is survived by her daughter: Ashley Roberts Phipps; three grandchildren: Braxton, Isaiah and Makaya Roberts, that she loved with all her heart; siblings: Judy and Doug Hensley, J.C. Junior Austin, Deborah and Garry Casteel, and Becky Austin and Mark Taylor; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews that loved her so very much.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, AFton chapel.
Graveside Services will be Monday at 10 a.m. in Oak Hill Cemetery in Johnson City with the Rev. Bill Younce officiating.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.