Alice “Darlene” Carter, 95, of the Romeo community, passed away Friday.
She was born in Kentucky and lived in Harlan, where she met and married the love of her life, William Roscoe Carter Jr. of Romeo.
Darlene was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church, Mosheim.
She is survived by two daughters: Linda G. Hensley, with whom she made her home for the last nine years, and Sheila and Larry Hunter, both of Romeo; daughter-in-law: Scottie Carter Burchette; grandchildren: Randall (Randy) Carter, Cindy Nycz, Danielle Nance, Brian and Justin Hensley, Brittany and Brandon Hunter; great-grandchildren: Sarah Hyatt, Courtney Campbell, Ashley Bowers, Allison Shirey, Daniel and Wade Carter, Heidi and Katie Nycz, Johnny and Russell Estepp, Kelsea and Kirkland Hensley, Genesis Hunter, Austin and Destiny Tipton; great-great-grandchildren: Presley, Carter Jane, Trenton and Hudson Langston, Kadience, Alexander, Trinity, Ryder, Jase and Fallen; several special nieces and nephews; and she leaves her little cuddle buddy: Maddie.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents: John and Margaret Smith; her husband: William Roscoe Carter; a son: Danny Martin Carter; sons-in-law: Gary W. Hensley and David Ross Sauceman; and 11 brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Monday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long of Brown Springs Baptist Church and Pastor Michael Washington of New Beginnings Ministeries officiating.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Prices Cemetery in Romeo. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Justin Hensley, Randy Carter, Wade Carter, Daniel Carter, Garrett Campbell and Johnny Estepp.
