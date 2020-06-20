Alice Fay Brittingham went home to be her Lord and Savior at age 78. She died peacefully at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was born Jan. 19, 1942, in Waupaca, Wisconsin, to Leonard and Dora Fay.
She is survived by her husband: Bruce N. Brittingham; four sons: William (Lene) Murphy of Cartersville, Georgia, Bobby (Diane) Murphy of Lexington, Georgia, Randall (Mandy) Murphy of Clayton, North Carolina, and Matthew Brittingham of Midway; one daughter: Terri (Charli) Wilt of Midway; 18 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Her father, mother and two brothers, Irving Fay and Verllyn Fay, preceded her in death.
Alice was a long time resident of Midway where she lived since leaving her home in Pensacola, Florida, in 2010.
She loved to serve in her church and enjoyed reading and playing card games. She enjoyed visiting yard sales.
There will be a celebration of life service at 2 p.m. Saturday at Crossroads Cowboy Church located at 8275 Old Ashville Hwy, Greenville. Alice’s grandson Brett Wilt will be officiating.
Condolences may be sent to the Brittingham family at www.kierrosehillfuneralhome.com.