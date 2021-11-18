Alice R. Peters, 97, of Tusculum passed away peacefully Tuesday at her home with family members by her side.
Alice had a special love for gardening, canning vegetables, yard work and especially growing roses for which she won many blue ribbons.
She was of the Catholic Faith, but attended Oak Grove Free Will Baptist Church in the latter years of her life.
She is survived by a daughter: Joyce (Kelsey) Shelton; four sons: David of Elizabethton, Dennis (Martha) of Erwin, Steve of the home and Sam Peters of Georgia; four grandchildren: Wayne (Jodi) Shelton of Knoxville, Paul Shelton of Greeneville, Jennifer Treadway of Virginia and Brandi Green of Georgia; a special niece: Janis Motter of Tusculum; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Troy Peters, a young son: Matthew; her father and mother: Frank and Charlotte Motter; and brothers: Don and William Motter, all of Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and a daughter-in-law: Ruth Peters.
A graveside service will be Thursday at 10 a.m. at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev Billy Gragg officiating. The family request family and friends meet at the cemetery for the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Shiloh Cemetery Fund in memory of Troy and Alice Peters Family.