Alice W. Smelcer, 77, of Mercer Lane, Afton, passed away Tuesday evening.
Mrs. Smelcer was a professional dance instructor and owner/co-director (along with her daughter, Alison Smelcer Close) of School of Dance Arts Inc. She opened her her studio in 1967 and retired after 41 years in 2008.
Her former professional associations include Dance Educators of America, Dance Makers, National Dance Education Organization, National Dance Teachers Association of America and Tennessee Association of Dance.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Smelcer was a member of the Andrew Johnson Women’s Club.
She was a daughter of the late Clyde M. and Dorothy Humbard Walker.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years: Charles F. Smelcer; her daughter and son-in-law: Alison and Charlie Close, of Afton: and several special cousins, including: Phyllis Tunnell, Judy Walton, Teresa Lawerence and Russell Waddell, Nancy Kilday, Virginia Waddell and Kim Dixon.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home in Greeneville.
The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel. The Rev. Jeannie Higgins will officiate
Interment will follow in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Ned Sanders, Nick Hood, Fred Kemp, Russell Waddell, Rick Lawerence and Nathan Humbard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Harrison, Bill Moss, Jack Kilday, Dr. Norm Walton, Jimmy Tunnell and Earl Waddell.
The family expressed a special note of thanks to Dr. Robert Mosca, of Greeneville, for the added comfort he provided to Mrs. Smelcer.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 792, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the Smelcer family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.