JONESBOROUGH — Alicia Annette Arrington, 48, Chuckey, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.
Ms. Arrington was born in Greene County and the daughter of Rebecca Johnson, Chuckey and the late Timothy Arrington. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Jo Beth Johnson, brother, Adam Johnson, grandparents, Viola & Cecil Johnson and Martha & Willard Johnson and a special uncle, Joe Johnson.
She was smart and loved to have a good time. She loved her family and fur babies, Roxie and Snoop Dog.
In addition to her mother, survivors include two brothers, David Scott Johnson and Jacob Johnson; and boyfriend, Jimmy Guthry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home P.O. Box 98 Jonesborough, TN 37659 for final expenses.
Condolences may be sent to the Arrington family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.