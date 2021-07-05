Alisa Cole, 52, of Greeneville, died Friday in the comfort of her own home.
She was a loving and devoted mother of two beautiful boys, a wife and grandmother of two grandchildren.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Rebbecca Kesterson, and Ricky and Carrie Riddle; a grandson: Jasper Kesterson; a granddaughter: Alisa Major: a brother: Randy Kesterson and John Burkey, a sister: Sherry Kesterson; special friends and loved ones: Jason and Brenda Oxendine; and several close family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Joel Cole; her parents: Gene and Barbara Kesterson; and a brother: Michael Kesterson
The family expresses a special thank you to her brother, Randy Kesterson.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel.
Friends and family are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery for an 11 a.m. committal service.
Pallbearers will be Michael Kesterson, Ricky Riddle, Bobby Cole, Jason Oxendine, Joseph Cole, Richard Bowman, Billy Cole Jr, Benny Cole and Anthony Morgan.