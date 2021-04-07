Allana Rose Hamilton died Feb. 23.

James Aaron Hamilton died March 27.

A private family celebration of life service for Allana Rose Hardin Hamilton and James Aaron Hamilton will be Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Central Church of Christ, 2722 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City. The celebration of life Service may be viewed live by visiting

YouTube — www.YouTube.com/channel/UCvBDi9MI-aSYWxUOdD6Inow/videos

Facebook — www.Facebook.com/CentralChurchJC

audio live stream — Gracemine.org/resources/listen-live

In lieu of flowers, please donate your gift to the Dr. Allana Hamilton Memorial Scholarship Fund at http://www.tbr.edu/advancement/hamilton-scholarship.