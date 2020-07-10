Allen Bliss, 87, of the Caney Branch community, passed away Wednesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He retired from Rutgers University in New Jersey.
He is survived by his wife: Joyce Bliss; grandson: Tim Sullivan of Greeneville; and two great-grandchildren: Zayden Sullivan, and Addie Sullivan.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Dawn Sullivan.
There will be no formal services.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.