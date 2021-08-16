Allen Douglas Frady, 78 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Greeneville, passed away Dec. 23, 2020 at his home.
He was a former professor at Tusculum College and moved to Nashville to work for the Tennessee Law Enforcement Planning. He was later the Chief Deputy for Williamson County working with Drug Free Tennessee and finally the Director of Security for Hickory Hollow Mall until his retirement.
Survivors include his wife: the former Norma Brookman; Daughters: Christy (Stuart) Hoeke of Greeneville, Lori (Brian) Tanner of Bringhurst, Indiana, and Elizabeth (Zack) Tucker of La Vergne; and grandchildren: Benjamin and Claire Hoeke, Eli and Libert Harshbarger, Will Eades and Emma Tucker.
Graveside service will be Aug. 27 at 10:30 a.m. in Long Creek Cemetery in Dallas, North Carolina.