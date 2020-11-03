Allen J. Bonney, 71, of Knoxville, formerly of Greenville, passed away Saturday.
He was a part of the Jaycees and a toastmaster.
Mr. Bonney was a member of First Christian Church.
He was Preceded in death by wife: Mary Helen Bonney; his mother: Jeanette pDorland Bonney; his father: Reed Bonney; brothers: David Bonney and Doug Bonney; and a grandson: Connor Sweet.
He is survived by daughters: Emily (Jesse) Sweet and Angela Blaire Bonney, a son: Bill Bonney; grandchildren: Bronson Bonney, Braylon Simpson and Mary Sweet; sisters: Anita Bonney, Judy Slack and Sandy Kane; a brother: William H. Bonney; and special family members Crystal Martin and Austin Martin.
Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.