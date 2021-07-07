Allen Kyle Guinn, 34, of Afton, passed away Friday as a result of an automobile accident.
He was a member of Brown Springs Baptist Church and attended Raders Union Church.
He graduated from North Greene High School in 2004 and was outstanding in sports.
He is survived by his wife: Kasey Guinn; a son: Bentley Guinn; a daughter: Kennadie Fawbush; his parents: Phil A. Guinn and Sheila; two sisters and a brother-in-law: Chasity and David Shelton, and Angie Anderson; his grandparents: Phil W. and Nancy Guinn, and Jimmy Wilburn; nieces and nephews: Gracie Aiken, Elijah Anderson and Skylar Cox; and special friends: Daniel and Ashley Campbell.
He was preceded in death by his brother: Taylor Lynn Dorris; and his grandmother: Ailene Wilburn.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown. The funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Richard Long and the Rev. Roger Cutshall officiating.
Interment will follow in Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Campbell, Dustin Collins, Skylar Cox, BJ Wilburn, Corey Cutshaw and Marcus Anderson.
