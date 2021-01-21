Allen “Leon” Brown, 90, of the Kingsport Hwy, passed away Tuesday at his home surrounded by his family.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a friend to all who knew him.
He loved his Lord and Saviour and made that known to all he talked with. His question to many was, “Do you know the Lord?”.
He was known by a nickname from his childhood “Chisel.”
He retired from Pet Dairy after 44 years.
Farming and his vegetable garden was a great joy of his life.
Leon was very proud to have served and been a 50 plus member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shriners.
He was a founding member of Tusculum Baptist Church and a very dedicated member as long as his health permitted.
He is survived by his wife of 37 years: Esther Ann Brown; daughters: Kathy (Ronald) Fox and Sheila (Wayne) Murdock; a son: Jeff (Lana) Brown; a stepdaughter: Theresa (Junior) Benson; a daughter-in-law: Karen Brown; grandchildren: Emily (Bobby) Smith, Jessica Brown, Eben (Molly) Murdock, Leanna Murdock, Hannah Brown and Seth Brown; a stepgrand-daughter: Amy Weeks; great-grandchildren: Taylor Malone, Travis (Faith) Malone, Tanner and Logan Smith, and Declan Murdock; a great-great-grandson: Waylon Cooper Malone; a life long friend: Kyle Smith and his family, special friends: Steve and Mitzi Cassell, and David and Elizabeth Hensley; and a special cousin: Linda Reaves.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Ott and Ena Brown; a brother: James Troy Brown; a son: David Allen Brown; his wife: Anna Ruth Brown; and a stepson: Terry David Lee.
There will be no formal services due to Covid.
Family and friends are ask to meet Friday at 2:30 p.m. in Cross Anchor Cemetery for the graveside service. Pastor David Smith will officiate.
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Eben Murdock, Bobby Smith, Taylor Malone, Travis Malone, Seth Brown, Tanner Smith and Logan Smith.
A special thank you to the Staff of Amedisys for all the care and support given.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.