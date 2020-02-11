Allen Ray Garland, 50, of Chuckey, the South Central community, passed away Sunday afternoon at Life Care Center of Greeneville after a lengthy illness.
He retired from Wal-Mart.
Mr. Garland was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter: Stephanie Garland; one son and daughter-in-law: Josh Garland and Jasmine Carney; two grandchildren: Adriyanah and Adrian Garland; several aunts, uncles and cousins; his former wife and mother of his children: Vivian Garland Gladwell; and his mother-in-law: Judy Painter.
He was the son of the late Carman and Linda Graham Garland.
There will be no visitation.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Liberty Cemetery. The Rev. John Buchanan will officiate. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.
Pallbearers will be Anthony Painter, Xavier Painter, Ben Waddell and Patrick Chambers.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.