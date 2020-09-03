Allie Dean, of Midway, passed away Monday evening at the age of 100.
She was a homemaker.
Mrs. Dean attended Midway Community Fellowship Church.
Survivors include one son: Benny J. Dean of Midway; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; her caregivers: James and Heather Dean; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Herb Dean; five children: Billy Dean, Daniel Dean, George Dean, Hubert Dean and Shirley Wampler; a granddaughter: Ruth Ann Jones; her parents: Lum and Lola Mae Wilkerson; and several brothers and sisters.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of cremation arrangements.