MARYVILLE — Alma Davis, of Louisville, passed away Friday at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents: Gene & Mildred Autry; sisters: Betty and Barbara; and a nephew: Anthony.
She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law: Rhonda and Randy Burger; a niece and two nephews: Troy and Bonnie Coe, Sonja and John Alley, and Rusty Wallace; an aunt: Shirley Lowery; and a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Trinity Chapel, with Pastor Don Woody officiating.
The family and friends will assemble at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service and interment.
Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be no visitation. Masks are recommended.
