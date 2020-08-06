Alma June Rector, 70, of Afton, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be missed greatly by her family and friends.
Mrs. Rector is survived by one daughter and son-in-law: Julie and Edward Silvers of Flag Pond; two sons: William Steven Rector and Troy Rector; one granddaughter: Whitney and Hope Silvers of Charlotte, North Carolina; one brother: Bobby Gene Cutshaw; several nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law: Bobby Joe Rector; and a special friend and the father of her children: William Gene Rector.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Erskin and Sue Cutshaw; sisters: Joyce Smith, Ruby Crowe, Roxie Taylor, Shirley Wilkie and Margaret Brown; and brothers: Johnny Cutshaw, Glen Cutshaw and Bud Cutshaw.
Mrs. Rector’s family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Friday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Buster Shelton will officiate.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.