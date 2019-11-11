JONESBOROUGH — Alma Ruth Mitchell Snapp, 86, of Limestone, passed away Saturday at the home of her daughter in Chuckey.
Mrs. Snapp was born in Sullivan County and was a daughter of the late George Dewey Mitchell Sr. and Gracie Lee Smith Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Jack Snapp; and five brothers.
She was an active member and Sunday school teacher at New Salem Baptist Church.
Mrs. Snapp was a homemaker and a great cook. She loved birds.
Survivors include two daughters: Donna Bishop and Brenda (Freddie) Ealey; a son: Gary (Lisa) Snapp; grandchildren: Jason (Lorie) Clark, Karri Jones, Sara (Nico) Edwards, Robert Tilson and Amanda Cutshall; great-grandchildren: Micah Edwards, Bailey Clark, Hannah Clark, Jase Clark and Addison Grooms; a great-great-grandson, Jaxston Clark; and several nephews and nieces.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m. in Dillow-Taylor Chapel with Pastor Craig Ponder officiating.
Interment services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday at New Salem Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Snapp family at www.dillow-taylor.com.