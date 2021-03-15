Alton “A.L.” Leroy Reid, 80 of South Central community passed away at his home on Friday.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman and he loved traveling with his wife all over the United States. He loved working on cars, gardening and drawing.
Mr. Reid is Survived by four daughters and son-in-laws: Crystal and Bobby Church, Charlotte and Johnny Ragon, Lisa Reid, and Elsie and Brian Burch; eight grandchildren who he loved dearly: Barbara Gail Shelton, Sam and Perry Jones Jr, Travis and Brittany Shelton, Rusty Church, Jonathon and Valarie Cutshaw, Justin and Samantha Cutshaw, Dalton Church (USMC), and Mason and Aliayah Lloyd; several great-grandchildren: Damien and Hadley Reaves, October, Hailie and Perry “P.J.” Jones lll, Madelynn, Elijah and Josslynn Shelton, Cheyenne and Elizabeth Church, Chloe and Jeremiah Cutshaw, Aubree and Rosetta Cutshaw, and Kenzleigh and Karter Lloyd; his faithful companion: Daisy; close friends: Lynn and Shannon Poe, and Beth Reid of Indiana; and a sister: Cleo of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Barbara Ann Reid.
The Reid family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Funeral services will be TUesday at 11 a.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Braind Brown and The Rev. Logan Lamb will officiate.
Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Travis Shelton, Perry Jones Jr, Rusty Church, Justin Cutshaw, Mason Lloyd, Dalton Church, Robert Poe, Jonathon Cutshaw, Aaron Ellenburg and Doug Rouse.
