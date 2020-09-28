I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing. II Timothy 4:7-8
Alvin E. Cutshall, 78, was born Dec. 15, 1941, and entered into a glorious life eternal early Sunday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Alvin worked many years at Berkline in Morristown.
He served 17 years in the National Guard.
Alvin enjoyed farming and gardening. He was always willing to help other people with whatever was needed. The Lord blessed him with numerous talents.
Survivors include his wife: Renata; two daughters: Christa and Camille; two sisters: Thelma (Ron) Williams and Lethy (George) McCamey; one brother: Vestal (Lorraine) Cutshall; three sisters-in-law: Glenda Burton, Patsy Cutshall and Helen Burgess: and other special family members.
He was a son of the late Dennis and Bonnie Sexton Cutshall. He was preceded in death by an infant son: Michael Alvin Cutshall; two sisters: Mable Stills and Violet Ricker; and three brothers: Bobby Cutshall, Elbert Cutshall, and Don Cutshall.
There will be no formal visitation.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens. The Rev. Jimmy Fillers will officiate.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Thanks to all the “Great Doctors” and “nurses” who took care of him and for all the kind words. A big thanks to all of his family and friends. Let’s remember Alvin with a happy memory, the contagious smiles he had for everyone. Let’s remember the happy times and the laughing times. Please, do not grieve, he is with his Heavenly Father.