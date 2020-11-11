Alvin J. Miller, 89, of Greeneville, passed away peacefully Sunday evening at his home.
He retired after 45 years of service from Magnavox.
After retirement he became a cattleman and worked diligently with the Taxpayer’s Association and supported environmentalist and clean water acts.
Alvin was a member of New Harvest Church, where he was a longtime deacon and attended as long as his health permitted.
Survivors include his wife of 71 years: Bertha Miller; three children: Marilyn Simmons, Lynn Miller and his wife, Vicki, and Anthony Miller; three grandchildren: Poppy Simmons, Eleisha Woodward and Captain Jonathan Morgan; one great-granddaughter: Carmela McCormick; and one sister: Sue Miller.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Willie and Ercie Miller; one brother: Frank Miller; and two sisters: Jennie Belcher and Nellie Whittaker.
Private graveside services will be held at Oakland Presbyterian Cemetery on the Morgan Farm.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.