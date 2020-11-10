Alvin Miller (Died: Nov. 8, 2020) Nov 10, 2020 21 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alvin Miller, 89, of Greeneville, died Sunday evening at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 3 Die In Kingsport Highway Crash Megan Gabriella Guirant (Died: Nov. 6, 2020) Lloyd 'Shorty' Harmon (Died: Nov. 3, 2020) Patrick Wayne Roderick (Died: Oct. 31, 2020) Ray 'TeeDee' Maupin (Died: Nov. 7, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.