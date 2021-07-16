Amanda Gayle Bernard Sayler, 37, passed away Monday due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Born Aug. 24, 1983, in Greeneville but spent her life in Baileyton.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing and riding horses.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Herbert and Agnes Bernard, and Gale “Pete” Gardner.
Survived by her daughter: Emily “EM” Sayler, who was the light of her life; her parents: Ronnie and Patricia Bernard; a brother and sister-in-law: Ronnie and Holly Bernard; sisters and brothers-in-law: Kristin and Darby Killen, and Kaitlin and Buddy Grimsley; nieces and nephews: Corben and Haleigh Bernard, and McKinley “Peanut” and Maverick Grimsley; her grandmother: Dorothy Gardner; Emily’s father: George “G.W.” Sayler; her father-in-law: George Sayler; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
No formal visitation is planned at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, you can make contributions to Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services to help with funeral expenses.