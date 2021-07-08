Amy Jo Kiser Smith, 49, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at her home.
She was a mail carrier and a union steward in Mosheim.
Amy was a member of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association and had earned four associate degrees.
She is survived by her husband: Alan Gene Smith; their children: Andrew Smith, Alan James (Kayla) Smith, Austin (Amanda) Smith, Cade Smith, Zameal Smith and Eian Smith; her mother: Judy Wallace; a sister: Valleri Castillo; brothers: Bill Kiser and Jim Kiser; a sister-in-law: Betty Jo Kiser; and five grandchildren.
Amy was preceded in death by her father: Daniel Kiser; and brothers: Bruce Kiser and Kenny Kiser.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at noon in Kiser-Rose Chapel with Eddie Malone and Claude Davis officiating.
Interment will be in the Smith Family Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her sons.
Condolences may be sent to the Smith family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.