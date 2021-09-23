Amy Lynn Steele Brobeck, 52, of South Greene, passed away Monday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband of 34 years: William Brobeck; her sons and their wives: Chris and Shelley, and Cody and Shelby; her precious mother: Becky Williams; the joys of her life, her grandkids: Jacob, Kaydien, Haleigh and Walker; her stepsiblings and their children: Tonya Dennis and Shawn Williams; her mother-in-law: Lorraine Brobeck; her brothers and sister-in-law and their families: Marvin, Daniel and Angie “Sis”; her aunts and uncles; a special niece: Brittany Hunter; and nephew: Brandon Hunter.
She was preceded in death by her father: Ronald Williams; her sister: Janie; and her brother: Andy.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Mt. Tabor Cemetery with the Rev. Eddie Malone.
Pallbearers will be Allen Cutshaw, Clint Brobeck, Matt Brobeck, Jon Luke Myers, Dane Holland, Kipp Conner, Tommy Bennett and Hunter Brobeck.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Carrier, Terry Burkey, Patrick Beard and Larry Hunter.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.