Amy Roberts Cobble, 44, a life-long resident of the Glenwood community, passed away peacefully Monday after an extended illness at her home with her family by her side.
She was also a life-long member of Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church where she served as an Elder and was a tireless lover of the church’s youth and choir programs.
Amy loved taking care of children at the church and especially loved being a wife, mother and daughter to her precious family. Some of her greatest passions were cooking and eating her dad’s delicious cooking on Sundays. She also had a love for her dog, Leon, who was by her side constantly.
Amy was a registered nurse and a graduate of West Greene High School and East Tennessee State University.
She was preceded in death by her beloved mother: Susan Roberts; and her grandparents: John and Nelle Douthat, and Fred and Katherine Roberts.
She is survived by her husband of 21 years: Kenny Cobble; her beloved son: Kenton; her father: Doug Roberts; her father-in-law and mother-in-law: Richard and Patsy Cobble; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Richie and Rebecca Cobble; nieces and nephews: Rachel, Reuben, Ruth, Richard and Reed Cobble, all of Greene County; and special friends: Latasha Keller, Amy Hunt, Dale Lynn and Allen Vaughn, the women of Timber Ridge Church, Saprina Fender, FNP, and the team at Caris Hospice.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church, 80 Timber Ridge Road. A memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Chris Bohn officiating. The family requests that all Covid-19 restrictions, including wearing of masks, be observed.
At her request, her body will be donated to medical research and a private interment will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Amy requested that all memorials be made to Timber Ridge Presbyterian Church, c/o Marilyn Brumley, 5180 Warrensburg Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.