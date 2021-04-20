Amy Roberts Cobble (Died: April 19, 2021) Apr 20, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Amy Roberts Cobble, 44, of the Glenwood community, passed away Monday morning at her home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughy-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Nash Armstrong (Died: April 17, 2021) Greeneville Native Dies In Sunday Crash Tall Tales Bookshop Open On Tusculum Boulevard Fiery 2-Semi Crash Shuts Down I-81 A Room Of Her Own Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.