Andra L. “GrannieAnni” Mercer, 79, of Baileyton, passed away Sunday at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She was a member of Van Hill Church and Millers Chapel Church.
GrannieAnni was a “Social Butterfly” of Baileyton.
She is survived by one daughter: Terri and Danny Smith; grandchildren: Amber Carter, Paula (Eric) Reaves, Jamie Powell and Monica Wills; great-grandchildren: Logan, Haven and Lindsey Carter, Clayton, Clinton and Colton Reaves, Lilly and A.J. Powell, and Devin Wills; a sister: Reta (Ben) Walker; and two brothers: Alan (Barb) Beaird and Gary Mercer.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Marie Mercer, and Pauline Beaird; a son: Billy Mercer; brothers and sisters: Frances Shephard, Carl Mercer, Tim Beaird and Burl Beaird; a grandson-in-law: Jeffrey Carter; and a special friend: Dale Wakefield.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown. The funeral will follow at 7 p.m. in Jeffers Downtown Chapel with the Rev. Robert Cooper officiating.
