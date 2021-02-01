Andrew Frank Davenport, 32, of Greeneville, passed away Jan. 23.
He is survived by his wife: Ashley Davenport; his father: James Davenport; his mother: Janice Justis; two sisters: Hope Jones of Greeneville and Beth Harris of Bartlett; two nieces; his mother-in-law: Mary E. Lane; and a special friend: Mike Fink.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Elmer and Marie Davenport, and Samuel L. and Shirley Justis.
The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Family and friends are asked to meet Thursday at 10:45 a.m. in Zion Cemetery, Baileyton, for the graveside service at 11 a.m.. The Rev. Dwayne Steele will officiate.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.