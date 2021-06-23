Andrew Joseph “A.J.” Loyd, 33, of Spain Hill Road, Lascassas, formerly of Greeneville, passed away June 12 in Austin, Texas, where he was working out of town for his employer, Hampton Crane Services.
With a million-dollar smile, and a heart of gold, he lit up any room and would give those he cared about his last dollar. A.J. was extremely devoted to his boys, family, friends and co-workers and did not meet a stranger.
He was an adventurous young man who adored children and they were drawn to him since he was a ‘big kid at heart’ himself. He LOVED teaching his two sons how to work hard, about life or how to golf, ride dirt bikes, play basketball or cook a meal, but mostly, he enjoyed ‘biting their armpits’ and cuddle time with the both of them.
A.J.’s survivors include his two boys: Hayden and Chance Loyd, both of Lebanon; his parents: Clay Lloyd and Lora Reagan, both of Lascassas; a sister: Rachael Chandley; his grandparents: Faye amd Vernie Trantham, and Linda Reagan; special uncles and aunts: Ricky Lloyd, David and Bernice Miller, Shelia Gregg, Barry and Rebecca Furr, Lester Lloyd, Chris Reagan, and Jason and Sylvia Reagan; two special nieces: Jala Chandley and Kaylan Butler; special cousins: Kenya and Kelly Lloyd, Cameron Walton, Buff and Melissa Miller, Jenna Gregg, Ken Dykes, Dylan Furr, Alaina Lloyd, Brittany Kishbaugh, Ashley Blazer, and Haley and Lacey Reagan; special friends: Shawn Gross and Mandy Sasser; along with a multitude of extended family and friends; and a special friend and mother of his children: Sabrena Landers.
The family will receive friends for a celebration of A.J.’s life from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The graveside services will be Friday morning at 10 a.m. at Pine Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Bright Hope Rd. with his uncle, David Miller, Officiating
Pallbearers will be Cameron Walton, Kenneth Dykes, Dylan Furr, Joseph Trantham, Jimmy Malone, Buff Miller, Jordan Short and Tyler Kincaid.
Honorary Pallbearers: Ricky and Lester Lloyd, and Chris and Jason Reagan
Come join our celebration of A.J.’s life and bring your funniest story!
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you ‘pay it forward’ with kindness to someone in need as A.J. would.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.