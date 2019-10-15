Andrew McGee, 40, of Greeneville, died Sunday at his home.
He was an employee of Lamb’s Repair Shop.
Survivors include one brother: Tony McGee; one sister and brother-in-law: Angela and Jeffrey Dunn; two nieces: Kelly Dunn and Keri McGee; one nephew: Joshua Dunn; two uncles: Gerald Rice and Fletcher Rice; one aunt: Florence Thornburg; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emory and Joyce McGee.
The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow at noon Tuesday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Brian Brown officiating.