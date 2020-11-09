Andrew Ryan Dinsmore Jr., 18, of Greeneville passed away Friday due to an automobile accident.
He was a 2020 graduate of Chuckey-Doak High School. He loved Chuckey-Doak High School Football, the Washington Redskins and University of Tennessee Football.
Andrew had a beautiful soul and an infectious laugh and smile.
He is survived by his parents: Tiffany and Chris Burgess, and Andy Dinsmore; brothers: Brayden and Jace Burgess; his grandmother: Regina Oliver and Larry Lord; aunts: Nikki Taylor and Rachel Starnes; an uncle: Bo and Brandy Oliver; cousins: Ashlyn and Storm Bailey, Hailey Taylor and Austin Carpenter, Jordan and Whitney Oliver, and Karson Oliver; and special second cousins: Hadley Bailey, Bryson Oliver and Keaton Carpenter.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather: Lewis Oliver; and a special friend: Jaymen Price.
The Dinsmore family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Everyone is asked to meet by noon Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home to go in procession to Horse Creek Church of God for the 1 p.m. graveside service. Pastor Jack Morgan will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Storm Bailey, Austin Carpenter, Bo Oliver, Jace Burgess, Brayden Burgess and Jordan Oliver.
Condolences may be sent to the Dinsmore family at www.doughty-stevens.com.