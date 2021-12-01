MORRISTOWN — Andy “Squeak” C. Speers, 43, went to be with the Lord, Sunday at his home in Whitesburg.
He was of the Baptist faith.
He worked at Old Castle Building Envelope for 17 years.
Andy loved drag racing, riding motorcycles and spending time with his two dogs, Sadie and Moe.
He was preceded in death by his father: Harold Speers; and a brother: Ricky Speers.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years: Tarrha Speers; his mother: Geneva O. Raines; a brother: Jason (Kellie) Cobb; two special nieces: Lillyonna Lynn Grizzel and Annaleah Ray Grizzel; his father-in-law: Mike Samson; a brother-in-law: Michael Samson Jr.; a sister-in-law: Chalsie (Jessee) Grizzel; a special friend: Jack Setzer; a special cousin: Anna Haun; as well as several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home.