MORRISTOWN — Angela D. Carter, 52, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Her last job was at Walmart DC6039 for 11 years where she made several friends.
Mrs. Carter graduated from South Greene High School.
She was a loving wife, mother, daughter and Nana. She made friends with everyone.
She loved going to the lake, mountains and to see lighthouses.
She was preceded in death by her father: Cecil Eugene Shipley; and a special brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
She is survived by her husband: Michael Jeffrey Carter; a daughter: Miranda Dawn Wines; a grandson: Cayden Michael Shane Shelton; her mother: Lou Ella Easterly; a brother: Phil Shipley; her special pet: Gracie; her special mother-in-law: Kathryn Carter; several special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and a host of extended family and friends.
No services are planned.
Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.