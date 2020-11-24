Angela M. “Angie” Hensley, 54, of Mosheim, passed away at Greeneville Community East, on Sunday.
She is survived by her husband of 22 years: Eddie Hensley; 2 daughters: Kaci Hensley and Delana Hensley; stepson: Edward Hensley, Jr; grandson: Kaden Carter; father: William A. Gulley.
She was preceded in death by her mother: Judy Gulley.
There will be no formal services.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.