Hensley.Angela - 1.jpg

ANGELA M. "ANGIE" HENSLEY

Angela M. “Angie” Hensley, 54, of Mosheim, passed away at Greeneville Community East, on Sunday.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years: Eddie Hensley; 2 daughters: Kaci Hensley and Delana Hensley; stepson: Edward Hensley, Jr; grandson: Kaden Carter; father: William A. Gulley.

She was preceded in death by her mother: Judy Gulley.

There will be no formal services.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Recommended for you