Angelina Easterly, 49, of Mosheim, passed away Friday at her home.
She was an at home caregiver.
She is survived by one son: Christopher Church of the home; one adopted son: Daniel Ball; her father: Stanley Easterly of Mosheim; one sister and brother-in-law: Alesha and Scott Randolph of Greeneville; one niece: Laci Randolph and her husband: Ron Hale, of Kingsport; one great nephew: Drekyn Hale of Kingsport; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Angelina was preceded in death by her mother: Linda Easterly; and her grandparents: Eldon and Edna Easterly, and Thelma Lawing and Lester Mathes.
There will be no formal services. Anyone wishing to pay their respects may do so by going to the home of Stanley Easterly, 325 Marcella Drive, Mosheim between the hours of noon and 8 p.m. Thursday.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is serving the Easterly family.
