SPRINGFIELD — Anita Rebecca Lutz Bernard, 73, most recently of Adams, gained her angel wings Dec. 17 while at home surrounded by her loving family.
She cherished her family, her friends, and her brothers and sisters in Jesus Christ. She taught many children and young adults in Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years and served her church and community as long as her health allowed. She was active in the Second Harvest Food Bank at her church, and worked tirelessly every month in their food program.
She loved lighthouses, rose bushes, cooking for the children at church picnics, sewing, canning, gardening and family holiday dinners.
She is dearly loved and missed by her daughters: Kimberley (Warren) and Sherry Bernard; granddaughters: Mikaela Cooney and Michelle Tolliver; grandsons: David Hicks, Dylan Ronk and Justin (Sierra) Tolliver; six beloved great-grandchildren; a sister: Louise (Eddie) Blazer; a brother: Tom (Kathy) Lutz; brothers and sisters of the heart: Connie (Dan) Chisamore, Jay (Kathy) Knight and Marlene (J.B.) Wills; a special niece: Robin Wills; sisters-in-law: Barbara and Iva Lutz, Lorraine Dredge, Rebecca, Betty and Nancy Bernard; brothers-in-law: Clyde , Jack (Othella) and Frank Bernard; many cousins, nieces and nephews; friends and neighbors in the Glenwood community; former employees of Philips Consumer Electronics and Greene Valley Developmental Center Dietary Department; members of the North Greene FCE and the Lick Creek Valley Free Will Baptist Church; and special friends Kathy Harmon, Linda Pridemore and Samantha Haney.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Grady Bernard; daughter of the heart: Teresa; her parents: Hazel and James T. Lutz Sr.; her mother-in-law and father-in-law: Horace and Leora Bernard; brothers and sister-in-law Wayne, James “Red” Jr, Orville and Mary Ellen Lutz; brothers of the heart: Bill and David Knight; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Charles, Carson, Tommy, Azalea, Nell and Helen Bernard, and Bill Dredge; a niece: Amy Lutz; and nephews: Tim Lutz and Rickie Bernard.
A celebration of life and interment at the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery (Monument Hill) will be held at a later date in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of the donors choice.
The family says “Holding you in our hearts until we meet again, sweet Mother.”