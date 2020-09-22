Ann “Augie” Tipton, 75 of the Pleasant Vale Community, went to be with the Lord Friday. She passed away at her home.
She is survived by her husband of 45 years: Stanley Tipton; her mother-in-law: Yvonne Tipton; children: Stacy Melton, Kim Melton, Jeff Melton and Scottie Melton; five grandchildren and their spouses: Ashley Mack, Leslie (Kevin) Morales, Tarren (Taylor) Melton, Todd (Sadie) Melton and Hali Bowman; several great-grandkids; several nieces and nephews; and four sisters and brothers-in-law: Nancy (Roger) Gross, Janice (Dennis) Tullock, Robin (Tommy) Malone and Martha (Gerald) Tarleton.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother: Jasper and Maude Fillers; her father-in-law: Dale Tipton; two sisters: Barbara Armstrong and Linda Knight; and one brother: Albert (Dick) Fillers.
There will be no formal visitation.
Graveside services will Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Vale Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the the Rev. Tommy Malone officiating. Family and friends are ask to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. for the 2 p.m. service.
Pallbearers will be Stacy Melton, Jeff Melton, Scottie Melton, Tarren Melton, Willie Slagle and Kevin Morales.
Freddie Ealey will be an honorary pallbearer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to: Pleasant Vale CPC Cemetery Fund, c/o Yvonne Dotson, 4050 Stone Dam Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.