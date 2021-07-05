Ann G. Carter (Died: July 4, 2021) Jul 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ann G. Carter, 94, died Sunday afternoon at Laughlin Healthcare Center.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Erwin Man Drowns At Crockett Birthplace State Park Smoothing Things Over: Water Commission Addresses Rough Streets Michael Wade Marsh (Died: June 24, 2021) What Do I Do If I Lose My COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card? American Downtown Offers Free Fun For Everyone Saturday Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.