Ann G. Carter, 94, of Tusculum, fell asleep in death Sunday at Laughlin Healthcare Center.
She is survived by her son: Chuck Carter and his wife, Nancy; as well as many special nieces and nephews: Bobby (Evelyn) Carter, Anna Sue (A.J.) Smith, Joe (Kim) Henry, Cindy (Shane) Waddle, David (Kelly) Henry, Steve (Laura) Henry, Tom (Donna) Henry, Kevin (Kelly) Henry, Patricia (Mark) Pinney; and special friends: Reba Goodman and Marmalee Boles. She treasured the affection all these dear ones shared with her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years: Jay Brooks Carter, who died in 1980; her parents: Charles and Zola Honeycutt; brothers and sisters: Charles Honeycutt, Patricia Honeycutt, Marie Henry and Willis Honeycutt; as well as many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Ann’s passion in life was her career in nursing. She trained at the old Fox’s Hospital (now the Dickson Williams Mansion), even bringing her infant son with her when she and Jay had to work the same shift. After moving to the suburbs of Chicago, she received additional training, working both at a hospital and in a doctor’s office. She later moved back to Greeneville, where she resumed her career by working at Durham-Hensley Nursing Home. She continued providing nursing care there until she was 80 years old. Nurses she both taught and encouraged described her as “old school”. She believed in doing everything “just so.”
The family expresses their thanks to the staff at Laughlin Healthcare for their loving and tender care.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral home.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 10 a.m. in Andrew Johnson National Cemetery with Cyril Thadathil officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 9:15 a.m. Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.