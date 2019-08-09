Ann Gunter, 74, of Kelly Gap, passed away Wednesday at her home.
Mrs. Gunter was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Junior Gunter; a sister: Ruth (Richard) Remas; a brother: Sammy McCarter; and many loving nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Franklin Tate and John A. McCarter.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 3 p.m. at Houston Memorial Church with the Rev. Gene Swatzell and the Rev. Eddie Roberts officiating.
Interment will be at Houston Memorial Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.