Ann Jones, age 82, of Mosheim passed away early Friday at her home. She was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church and Brown Springs Baptist Church and attended faithfully. She worked at The Doctor’s Office for Dr. Hal Henard and Dr. Nathan Horner for 33 years. She was also a longtime member of the Mosheim Ruritan Club and was always involved in the Ruritan breakfast. She was a member of the Senior Lunch Group and helped with Meals on Wheels at the Mosheim Town Hall. She loved to make people laugh.
Survivors include her two daughters: Tammy Jones and Terri and Frank Waddell; a grandson: Stevie Homeycutt; two step granddaughters: Vicki Waddell and Diane Waddell; three great granddaughters: Sarah Honeycutt, Aubree Honeycutt, and Riley Matthews; sisters-in-law: Linda Kiker and Shelby Jones; two brothers-in-law: Doyle and Patty Jones and Bobby Jones; several nieces and nephews; special friends: all of her former co-workers at The Doctor’s Office; special thanks to the ALPS of Greeneville.
She is preceded in death by her husband: Kyle Jones; her parents: John and Ruth Luttrell; and a brother: Kyle Luttrell.
The Jones family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Everyone attending is asked to practice social distancing. Everyone is asked to meet at Mosheim Central Cemetery for an 11 a.m. graveside service on Monday, November 30, 2020. Rev. Richard Long will be officiating.
Pallbearers will include: Adam Luttrell, Jacob Luttrell, Tony Jones, Tim Jones, Justin Baskette, and Daniel Whitehead.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pat Summit Foundation: 520 W. Summit Hill Drive, Suite 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902 or the ALPS of Greeneville: 431 E. Bernard Avenue, Greeneville, TN 37745
