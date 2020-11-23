Anna Belle Barrett, age 80, of Tusculum, passed away Saturday at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

She is survived by her 2 Daughters: Leisa Ann Sines of Greeneville and Terry Lynne Cobb of Florida; Grandchildren: Allan Rissmiller, Chris Rissmiller, Lauren Michelle Stewart, Elora Lynn Weaver, Nikki Carerra Cobb; Great Grandchildren: Austin Lytle, Kayla Rissmiller, Rebekka Rissmiller, Etta Livingston Stewart, Oscar Cian Stewart; 1 Great Great Grandson: Brother: Harlie “Bob” Miller.

She was the daughter of the late Rev. Quince & Birdie Miller. She was preceded in death by: 4 Sisters: Sudie Williams, Lucy Wheeler, Ollie Mosley, Hattie Bradford; 5 Brothers: Calvin Miller, Arson Miller, George Miller, IJ Miller, Harley Miller.

She was a giving and loving person, who would go out of her way to take care of others. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church where she will be dearly missed. She was retired from General Electric.

The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at Jeffers Funeral Chapel at Afton. Graveside Services will be held Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in Rheatown Cemetery with Rev. Joe Houser will officiate.

Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.

